Analysts Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to announce sales of $194.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $203.01 million and the lowest is $184.34 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $161.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $752.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $717.96 million to $775.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $820.09 million, with estimates ranging from $740.39 million to $880.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE STOR traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.12. 2,723,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,881,000 after buying an additional 835,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,808,000 after buying an additional 474,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,513,000 after buying an additional 405,051 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,195,000 after buying an additional 337,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $11,430,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

