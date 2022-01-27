Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Post $3.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $2.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $13.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $14.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.21 to $15.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.22. 2,235,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,862. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $234.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

