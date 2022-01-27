Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on HPP. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.
HPP stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,249. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.