Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HPP. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

HPP stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,249. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

