Short Interest in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Drops By 92.8%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the December 31st total of 836,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVXV stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.28. 475,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,549. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.36.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

