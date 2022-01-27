Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BCSAU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 43,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,711. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15.

