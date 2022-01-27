Short Interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Drops By 96.4%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Addex Therapeutics stock. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Addex Therapeutics accounts for 0.1% of New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. owned approximately 0.61% of Addex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADXN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.32. 1,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,821. Addex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72). Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.74% and a negative net margin of 285.12%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

