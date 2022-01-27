$123.60 Million in Sales Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to post $123.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.00 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $113.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year sales of $468.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.62 million to $469.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $540.03 million, with estimates ranging from $536.09 million to $546.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

CLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $30.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLB traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $26.54. 305,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

