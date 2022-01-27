Brokerages Expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) to post ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.43). Fisker posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 820%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fisker will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fisker by 29.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 266.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 25.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FSR traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.18. 14,686,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,540,808. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

