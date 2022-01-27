Analysts Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to post $430.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.56 million and the lowest is $429.40 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $283.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total value of $5,478,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total transaction of $2,303,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TYL traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $433.20. The stock had a trading volume of 172,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,669. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.29 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.