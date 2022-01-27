Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $60,950.00.

Shares of DBX stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $22.90. 3,388,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,323. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -73.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,381,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dropbox by 890.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,611 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Dropbox by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,130 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

