Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.62

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 1231176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Get Conduent alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $985.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 1.93.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Conduent by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 13.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.