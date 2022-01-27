Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.64

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 18766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUCOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polymetal International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.