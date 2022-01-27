Analysts Expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to Post $0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.20. Option Care Health reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,180 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,805,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,124,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,656. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

