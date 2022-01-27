First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

FBP traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,196,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,935. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First BanCorp. stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,565 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

