Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

AVT stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.95. 1,214,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,094. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avnet by 80.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 215,297 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 14.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

