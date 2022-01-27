ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Short Interest Up 22,100.0% in January

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 22,100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $500,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of EQRR stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,707. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.302 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

