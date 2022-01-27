$2.18 EPS Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to post $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.70. Constellation Brands posted earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.68.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,167. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of -781.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -310.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,302,000. Finally, First American Bank raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

