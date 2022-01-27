The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 190.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

NASDAQ FBMS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.82. The company had a trading volume of 54,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,042. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $773.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 29.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Bancshares by 1,119.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Bancshares by 245.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in First Bancshares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Bancshares by 83.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

