Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

EPD traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,866,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992,578. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

