Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

FTN traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.08. 106,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,986. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$271.70 million and a PE ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.55. Financial 15 Split has a 52 week low of C$9.19 and a 52 week high of C$12.42.

About Financial 15 Split

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

