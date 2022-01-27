Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Plans $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

Parker-Hannifin has increased its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Parker-Hannifin has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $18.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

PH stock traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $308.68. 915,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,482. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $255.79 and a fifty-two week high of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.47.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

