Brokerages Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Price Target at $114.57

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LYV traded down $3.09 on Friday, hitting $101.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,778. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.21 and a 200-day moving average of $98.93.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

