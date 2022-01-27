Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $24.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.52.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Altice USA to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 571.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,059,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,317. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

