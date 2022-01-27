BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Get BioNTech alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $294.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.27.

BNTX traded down $6.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,055. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -1.38. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.22.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in BioNTech by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,532,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,062,000 after buying an additional 187,123 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,092,000 after acquiring an additional 242,867 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,241,000 after acquiring an additional 500,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 738,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioNTech (BNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.