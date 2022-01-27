Analysts Expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. Forrester Research posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

FORR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $88,966.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,906 shares of company stock worth $757,266. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Forrester Research by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 70.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $53.75. 34,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,660. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $60.90.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

