Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.22. 2,235,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,771. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $234.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

