Zacks: Analysts Expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.47.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after buying an additional 822,844 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after buying an additional 651,281 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,079,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after buying an additional 397,426 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,688,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,407. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $134.36 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

