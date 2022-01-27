Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $61.10

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.10 and last traded at $61.56, with a volume of 365425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 25.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

