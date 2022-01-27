Wayfair (NYSE:W) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on W. Barclays decreased their price target on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.00.

Shares of NYSE W traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.51. 98,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.14 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.37. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $10,430,245.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $150,080.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,316 shares of company stock worth $25,429,490. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $63,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $51,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

