Traders Buy High Volume of Enterprise Products Partners Call Options (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 306,279 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,517% compared to the average daily volume of 18,941 call options.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,864,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

