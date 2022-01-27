DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Market Cap Achieves $1.06 Million

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for $0.0859 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $1.06 million and $28,643.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00049057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.95 or 0.06484194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00052999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,851.46 or 0.99474837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00051953 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

