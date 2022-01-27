Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE ATH traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $83.33. 66,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,285. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.79.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athene will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $153,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Athene by 0.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Athene by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Athene by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Athene by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Athene by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 76,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

