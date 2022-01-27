Ravencoin Classic Market Cap Tops $773,117.96 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $773,117.96 and $36,254.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,040.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,357.55 or 0.06541350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.89 or 0.00291026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $283.91 or 0.00787758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00065999 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.41 or 0.00392374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00241086 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,157,149 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

