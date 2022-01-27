First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

FRBA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Bank has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Get First Bank alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Bank by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 58,576 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.