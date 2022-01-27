Morgan Stanley Increases Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Price Target to SEK 221

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EPOKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

EPOKY traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,338. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

