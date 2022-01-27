Zacks: Analysts Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will post $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Equifax posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equifax.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.18.

Equifax stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.91. 31,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,186. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.