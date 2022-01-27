SnowGem (XSG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00018099 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

