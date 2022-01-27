$2.46 EPS Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.51. WEX posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.54.

WEX stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,517. WEX has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.35, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,916,000 after acquiring an additional 791,028 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in WEX by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 608,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after buying an additional 430,260 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in WEX by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,212,000 after buying an additional 319,866 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,596,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in WEX by 888.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,910,000 after buying an additional 166,459 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

