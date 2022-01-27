Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $686.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.04) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. CBRE Group increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,034,609 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $3.38 on Monday, hitting $82.75. The company had a trading volume of 170,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average of $91.80.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

