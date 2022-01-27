Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,206,000 after buying an additional 79,115 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.59.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.