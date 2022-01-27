Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Price Target Increased to €29.60 by Analysts at UBS Group

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from €28.80 ($32.73) to €29.60 ($33.64) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Get Scor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY remained flat at $$3.21 during midday trading on Thursday. 31,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,245. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. Scor has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Scor had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.