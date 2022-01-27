Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,697 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.53. 269,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,181. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.56.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

