Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.89. 19,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.94. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,144,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,586 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $453,899,000 after acquiring an additional 44,050 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $274,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,750 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,750,361 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $187,685,000 after purchasing an additional 50,912 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after buying an additional 1,986,060 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $95,665,000 after buying an additional 160,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.