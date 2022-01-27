Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PFC traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $28.88. 20,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.37. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 982.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 45,080 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFC shares. Raymond James cut Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

