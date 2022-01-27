Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to report earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Dyne Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,073,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,972,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,494,000 after purchasing an additional 730,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 152,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,792. The company has a market cap of $351.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.02. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $22.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

