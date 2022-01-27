Veles Hits One Day Volume of $4.00 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Veles has a total market capitalization of $42,984.02 and approximately $4.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One Veles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,832.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,364.43 or 0.06598528 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.74 or 0.00292301 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.80 or 0.00792012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009673 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00066298 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.00393338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.02 or 0.00240046 BTC.

About Veles

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,370 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,864 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

