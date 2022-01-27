C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.42

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 120699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

AI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America cut C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $687,128.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,102,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

