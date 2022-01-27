Empirical Finance LLC Has $4.35 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,533,000 after purchasing an additional 978,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after acquiring an additional 235,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,759,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,683,000 after acquiring an additional 85,975 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.85.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $496,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 301,223 shares of company stock valued at $46,591,253 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $3.06 on Thursday, reaching $161.21. 144,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,862,051. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.73 and a 200 day moving average of $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

