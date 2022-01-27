Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,239.08.

GOOGL traded up $55.00 on Thursday, hitting $2,639.66. The company had a trading volume of 38,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,772. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,797.28 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,845.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,807.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.