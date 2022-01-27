Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.92. The firm has a market cap of $384.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.30.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 573,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $79,682,172.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,094,416 shares of company stock worth $1,131,573,879. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

